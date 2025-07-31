Fake Love, Real Fraud: Marietta man convicted in $3M romance scam

The Brief Kenneth G. Akpieyi of Marietta was convicted on three federal charges for his role in a romance scam that defrauded victims out of more than $3 million. Prosecutors say Akpieyi posed as "Phillip Anderson" and used his company, KGA Autobrokers, to launder money sent by victims under false pretenses of romantic relationships. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, with sentencing scheduled for Nov. 5.



A Marietta man who posed as a wealthy suitor to swindle women out of millions has been convicted in a sweeping federal case involving fake love, fake identities, and real financial ruin.

What we know:

Kenneth G. Akpieyi, 44, who went by the alias "Phillip Anderson," was found guilty on all charges following a four-day jury trial in New Orleans. A federal jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and mail fraud — all connected to an international romance scam that preyed on emotion and trust.

According to prosecutors, Akpieyi wasn’t working alone. The scheme targeted mostly women through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where scammers posed as decorated military officers, globe-trotting entrepreneurs, or philanthropic businessmen living abroad. After establishing a rapport, the scammers urged victims to shift conversations to encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp — setting the stage for the next move.

That’s when the requests started. Victims were asked to send money for medical emergencies, charitable missions, or family crises — all lies, according to federal investigators.

What they're saying:

Akpieyi played a pivotal role on the financial side of the operation. Prosecutors said he used his Marietta home as a hub to receive the victims’ money under the fake name "Phillip Anderson." He ran the funds through his company, KGA Autobrokers, LLC, and then obscured their trail by moving money between accounts at multiple banks. On one occasion, he deposited two checks totaling $300,000 — both from the same victim — into two different banks on the same day. Some of the laundered money was eventually traced to accounts in China and the United Arab Emirates.

Eight victims took the stand during the trial, recounting stories of betrayal and financial devastation. In total, the scam raked in more than $3 million, prosecutors said.

Akpieyi is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5 by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and another 20 years for the money laundering charge. He could also face fines ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, along with years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson praised the FBI’s New Orleans Field Office for leading the investigation and extended thanks to the FBI Atlanta Field Office and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for their support. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew R. Payne and Lauren Sarver.

Dig deeper:

The latest FBI data reveals about 18,000 people reported being the victim of an online romance scam in 2023, losing approximately $700 million.

The FBI says women over the age of 40 are the biggest targets. The agency says people should do their research when they meet someone online.

The agency says people should search for online profiles and be wary of someone who wants to meet offline really quickly. On the other hand, people should be wary of people who don't want to meet and say that you should never send money to someone you have only talked to online or on the telephone.