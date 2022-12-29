Police: Pair wanted for burglarizing SW Atlanta food mart

article

New surveillance video shows two men wanted for burglarizing and damaging a southwest Atlanta food mart.

Police say the two hooded men broke into the Town and Country Food Mart on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road on Dec. 13.

According to investigators, the two suspects pried the front door lock open, and then damaged an ATM, a gaming machine, and the cash register.

The suspects left the area after stealing several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Police shared photos of the suspects in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the burglary or the two suspects, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).