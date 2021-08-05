Police: Man killed in double shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

article

Police are working to solve a double shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers say they were called to the Country Oaks Apartments on the 300 block of Fairburn Road around 10:20 Wednesday night.

At the scene, investigators found a man shot in the stomach.

Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Another man was shot in the foot, police said.

Investigators have not identified either victim or the circumstances around the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

