Fairburn police officer dies from illness, officials say

article

The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Police said Officer Marquise Grant died from an undisclosed illness on Friday.

Grant served the Fairburn Police Department since 2014.

"Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time," the Fairburn Police Department said in a statement.

Grant's family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS