Fairburn miniature golf course scores with back-to-school event

Struggling to get back into the "swing" of things now that the school year has begun?

Well, a new entertainment attraction in Fairburn is hosting an event this weekend that can help with the swing … and much more!

Miniature golf course Swing is hosting a "Get Your Putt Back to School Bash" this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., which the owners say is a way to celebrate their recent opening and help the surrounding community celebrate the beginning of a new school year. Plans for the bash include a ribbon-cutting with city officials, a live DJ spinning music, food trucks, and activities for kids. Oh, and did we mention 18 holes of mini-golf?

Co-owner Niki Taylor says the idea for Swing came during the pandemic when she and her family were looking for things to do south of Atlanta. Along with daily mini golf, Swing brings in local food trucks on the weekends; recent offerings include Tacos and Tequilas, Fowl Play, and Ethan’s Italian Ice.

Swing is located at 8480 Senoia Road in Fairburn, and regular hours (weather permitting) are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Mini golf is $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages four to 12, and $7.50 for seniors and military. For more information on the business, click here.