Police responding to barricaded man in home near Atlanta elementary school

Police have blocked off a street in southwest Atlanta while they negotiate with a potentially armed man barricaded inside a home near a local elementary school.

The tense situation began around 2 a.m. at a home on Fair Street right off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police have not shared many details about the standoff, but FOX 5 cameras saw a man leave the home with his hands up. Officers at the scene put the man in the back of one of their police cruisers, but are still actively working to get at least one more person to get out of the home.

Authorities have not said why officers were initially called to the home or if anyone has been injured.

The entire area is cordoned off as the standoff continues.

The location of the standoff is close to M. Agnes Jones Elementary School. Officials have not said whether the police activity will cause changes to school bus pickups.

