Facebook, Instagram to offer option to remove likes count
Instagram and Facebook users can now hide how many likes their posts have gotten.
The social media giant started rolling out the new feature Thursday.
Users will also be able to hide counts from other people on their feed.
The feature is optional.
The change comes as Facebook and Instagram face criticism for creating a toxic environment.
