FAA: Small plane crashes into apartment complex

One person has been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed into an apartment complex in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Piper PA-28 went down shortly after departing from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The airport confirmed two people were on board the plane when it took off.

The aircraft crashed into an apartment complex along Oakawana Drive. DeKalb Fire Rescue said one of the two onboard was killed in the crash. The second person remains unaccounted for.

Officials said no one was inside the building when the plane came crashing down and no one on the ground was hurt.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.