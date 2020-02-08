FAA: Small jet crashes in Gordon County

A small jet crashed Saturday morning in Gordon County, the FAA confirmed.

According to officials, A Cessna Citation was traveling about 50 miles north of Atlanta near the Gordon County area when radar stopped being able to track the plane. Gordon County officials said the plane crashed in a deeply remote area accessible by ATV and foot.

The plane took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City around 10 a.m.

No word on how many people were on board. Gordon County officials tell FOX 5 News their role has changed from one of rescue to one of recovery, but the treacherous terrain is hampering their efforts

Officials say the area was experiencing heavy snow between 7:30 a.m. and noon. Federal investigators will work to determine what role, if any, the winter weather had on the flight. Those investigators are not expected to be at the crash site until Sunday.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.