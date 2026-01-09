F1 Arcade Atlanta nourishes hunger for speed and food

The Brief F1 Arcade Atlanta combines Formula 1 simulators with food and drinks New 15,000-square-foot venue opens at The Interlock in West Midtown Space also plans to host Formula 1 watch parties and group events



A new attraction in Atlanta is merging high-speed racing with food and drinks, giving motorsports fans a new place to fuel both their competitive spirit and their appetite.

What we know:

During an exclusive preview on Good Day Atlanta, the FOX 5 team got a first look inside F1 Arcade Atlanta, a new racing and dining experience now open at The Interlock. The venue spans roughly 15,000 square feet and is designed as an immersive Formula 1–themed entertainment space.

The attraction features state-of-the-art Formula 1 simulators that allow both small and large groups to race against one another for points and podium placement. The simulators are fully immersive, with motion elements that make riders lean into turns and feel bumps along the track. Officials say the setup is designed to accommodate a wide range of skill and experience levels, from beginners to seasoned racing fans.

Beyond the simulators, F1 Arcade Atlanta is positioning itself as a new destination for Formula 1 watch parties in the city. The venue offers a full food and beverage menu, including shareable plates, tacos, flatbreads, and an extensive list of cocktails and mocktails for guests to enjoy while watching races.

F1 Arcade Atlanta is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown. More information on reservations and bookings is available at https://f1arcade.com/us/atlanta.