Extra security and traffic: Several large events happening around Atlanta this weekend

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon will be one of several events held throughout Downtown and Midtown Atlanta expected to bring thousands of visitors into the city center this weekend

Many of the events will be centered in the area immediately Downtown at State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Below is a partial listing of events:



• The 38th Atlanta International Auto Show February 26 thru March 1. Georgia World Congress Center, Times vary.



• Monster Energy AMA Supercross February 29, 4:30 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium



• Atlanta Hawks Games February 28 and 29. State Farm Arena, 7:30 p.m.



• U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon February 29, Centennial Olympic Park-Kids Marathon, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. U.S. Olympic Trials, 12:03 p.m.-3:00 p.m.



• Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5k March 1, 2020-Centennial Olympic Park, 7:00 a.m.



• Additional events are taking place at the Fox Theater, the Tabernacle and Piedmont Park

With the influx of people, Atlanta Police is reminding everyone of potential traffic concerns and neccesary road closures related to the events.

Additional Atlanta Police officers will be on duty for the marathon. Road closures have already begun, and the marathon route will begin to close around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Travelers to Downtown and Midtown should be mindful of the closures and plan accordingly. A route can be viewed here: https://www.atlanta2020trials.com/course/road-closures. APD is planning to have the route back open by 3:30 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to come into the City of Atlanta and enjoy the many great events taking place; there’s something for everybody this weekend,” said Chief Erika Shields. “Our officers will be visible and ready to assist.”



Visitors to the city are encouraged to take MARTA, use rideshare services and taxis, or carpool. While officers will be available to assist with traffic, vehicle volume due to the many events can cause delays with more than 160,000 people expected for a number of shows, athletic events, and concerts.

