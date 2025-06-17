Explore Gwinnett launches new Seoul of the South Pass program

The Brief Explore Gwinnett launched its new Seoul of the South Pass earlier this month, encouraging diners to explore the authentic Korean restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and other businesses. Participants sign up online to access a digital passport featuring more than 30 Korean-owned businesses in Gwinnett County — and as you visit each one, you can check in on your mobile device and earn points. Gwinnett County is home to the largest Korean population in the southern United States.



In the mood for a Korean food tour this summer? You’ll need your passport, and you’ll need your money, but you won’t need a plane ticket.

Explore Gwinnett launched its new Seoul of the South Pass earlier this month, encouraging diners to explore the authentic Korean restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and other businesses located throughout Gwinnett County. In case you didn’t know, the county is home to the largest Korean population in the southern United States — and tourism leaders say the new mobile passport program will make experiencing the cuisine and culture easier than ever.

So, here’s how it works: first, you sign up online (by clicking here), which accesses the free digital passport powered by tech company Bandwango. The passport includes more than 30 Korean-owned businesses in Gwinnett County — and as you visit each one, you can check in on your mobile device and earn points. Points can then be redeemed for prizes ranging from a sticker pack (4 points) to Kimchi-making kit (20 points). And while summer is a great time to get out and explore, the passport is good for a full year from the time of your first check-in.

This new self-guided tour is an extension of Gwinnett’s popular Seoul of the South Korean Food Tour, which happens several times each year (and always sells out quickly!) and is guided by local expert Sarah Park.

We couldn’t wait to sign up online and access our mobile passport — click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing the Seoul of the South!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Duluth, visiting several of the featured businesses and hanging out with Explore Gwinnett COO Lisa Anderson, pass creator Kami Clements, and guide Sarah Park.



