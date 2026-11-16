Explore Georgia’s Indigenous History at Cartersville’s Etowah Indian Mounds

The Brief Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site is one of more than a dozen historic sites managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Archaeologists say the site is one of the most intact Mississippian cultural sites in the Southeastern United States. Earthen mounds are a hallmark of Mississippian culture, and Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site features six of them.



November is National Native American Heritage Month — and those looking to explore the Indigenous history of Georgia won’t want to miss Cartersville’s Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site.

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site is one of more than a dozen historic sites managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and sits on 54 acres along the Etowah River in Cartersville. Archaeologists say the site is one of the most intact Mississippian cultural sites in the Southeastern United States, referring to the Native American civilization that flourished in the region from roughly 1,000 to 500 years ago. Experts believe the current Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site housed several thousand Native Americans between approximately A.D. 1000 and A.D. 1550.

Earthen mounds are a hallmark of Mississippian culture, and Etowah Indian Mounds features six of them, including a more than 60-foot earthen knoll that experts say was likely used as a platform for the home of the priest-chief. Stairs allow visitors to climb to the top of some of the mounds, providing breathtaking views of the historic site and a unique understanding of how it was once inhabited.

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site is located at 813 Indian Mounds Road Southeast in Cartersville, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Admission is just $6 for adults, $4.50 for seniors 62 years and older, $4.00 for youth ages 6 to 17, and $2 for children under 6 years old. For more information on visiting the site, click here.