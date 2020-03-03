Expansion mode continues for Augusta National Golf Club

The Augusta National Golf Club’s footprint in Augusta continues to increase.

A club-affiliated corporate entity has acquired more than $6 million worth of real estate in recent weeks, The Augusta Chronicle reported. That includes a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Washington Road and several homes in the West Terrace neighborhood.

The eight properties, totaling just over three acres, will be added to the more than $200 million in west Augusta land the club has acquired during a two-decade long campaign to expand its boundaries, the newspaper reported.