Exotic car club surprises family with special Christmas delivery

Buford
FOX 5 Atlanta

Christmas comes early for Buford family

A group of volunteers dropped off a number of gifts to one family who has had a rough go of it this year due to the pandemic.

BUFORD, Ga. - Christmas came early for one Buford family. Santa's special helpers made the holidays brighter for a mom and her three young sons.

Members of the exotic car club DDATL Exotics traveled to Buford Wednesday, to surprise the family with Christmas gifts and more.  

DDATL's Ty Harris told FOX 5, "Seeing them smile and cheer when dozens and dozens of high end sports cars come by is what we are here for, to see them smile, put a smile back on their face."

It's been a rough year for the  family. They've experienced both  personal hardship, and a financial setback due to the pandemic. 

The car club wanted to give back to the community this holiday season, and  contacted area churches  to identify a family they could help. They learned about Jessica and her boys, and went to work. 

DDATL Exotics Brian Consaul said, "The car community wanted to come out and  share our blessings with someone who really needed it."

They presented the family with presents, gift cards for food and will pay for much needed car repairs.  

The group will also cover the family's rent for the next few months to help them  get ahead in the New Year. Gambino said she  is truly grateful.  

"I love my boys more than anything and just to see the joy on their faces, to get blessed is so heartwarming for me," said Gambino. 

