Exhibit at City Hall to honor children of the 'Atlanta Child Murders'

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce will showcase a gallery of portraits honoring the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders.

The exhibition, which contains artworks from the more than 100 submissions by Atlanta visual artists, will be displayed in the Mayor’s Gallery at City Hall from January 16 to February 6.

In addition, city leaders said the winning portrait artist Dwayne Mitchell will be introduced Thursday. His portraits memorializing the children will be displayed in the Atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from May 28 through July 22.

Last year, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order to establish the "Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce”. The task force, which consists of community leaders, members and loved ones of the victims, came up with ways to acknowledge the victims during the Atlanta Child Murders. The second project, the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Eternal Flame, is currently under review and planned to be installed on the grounds of Atlanta City Hall.