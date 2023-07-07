Excitement rises as sun sets on Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend

Atlanta Motor Speedway leaders say when fans talk, they listen. And fans wanted the return of NASCAR night races at the famed Hampton track.

So guess what’s happening this weekend?

The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart takes over Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9 — and it’s happening under the lights. The biggest stars from the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, following the up-and-comers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, who will compete in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

This weekend marks the first time in nearly a decade that Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted night races — and, of course, it’s the second major race weekend at AMS this year, following March’s Ambetter Health 400 (won by Joey Logano). As always, track officials say the summer race weekend will feature tons of activities in the Fan Zone, including games, driver Q&A sessions, and more.

For information on tickets to this weekend’s races, click over to the Atlanta Motor Speedway website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Hampton, chatting with drivers and getting a preview of this historic weekend!