Ex-Warner Robins police officer charged with sexual battery

article

A former officer with the Warner Robins Police Department is in custody accused of sexual battery while on duty.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested 30-year-old Ray Dexter Ewings on Sept. 13 on charges of sexual battery and violating his oath of office.

The arrest happened after a months-long investigation, which started on July 19 after the Warner Robins Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct.

According to investigators, a complaint was filed on July 18 alleging that Ewings had touched a person in a sexual manner while he was on duty.

The department had fired Ewing in July after its own internal affairs investigation.

Ewing was booked into the Houston County Jail.

Once the GBI's investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545 or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.