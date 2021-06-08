Georgia man kills ex-wife, mother-in-law in murder-suicide

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a man who recently separated from his wife invaded his in-laws' home, killing his ex-wife and mother-in-law, then taking his own life Sunday morning.

Udoamaka Nwamu, 34, forced his way into the home near Long Lake Drive in Douglasville by firing a handgun into the front and back of the home, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they were met with gunfire from inside the home, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Officials reported that the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and a trained hostage negotiator responded on the scene as deputies took cover.

"During the course of the negotiations with Udoamaka a single gunshot was heard and the S.E.R.T team immediately made entry into the home," Pounds said.

Deputies said they found Nwamu dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nwamu’s estranged wife Kaliyah Ratliff, 24, and her 46-year-old mother Nikita Green were identified as deceased by officials.

The case is still under investigation, Pounds said.

