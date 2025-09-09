Ex-Grady nurse tech faces bond hearing in assault of 73-year-old patient

The Brief Former Grady nurse tech Chappel Arnell Lee accused of sexually assaulting 73-year-old patient Eva Lay in 2024 Family lawsuit alleges Grady failed to protect vulnerable patients through negligent hiring and security Lee scheduled for bond hearing Tuesday as case continues in Fulton County court



A former Grady Memorial Hospital nurse tech accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old patient is set to appear in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

What we know:

Chappel Arnell Lee is accused in a lawsuit of entering the hospital room of patient Eva Lay in 2024, closing the door and assaulting her orally, vaginally and anally. Lay had been admitted for congestive heart failure.

Family attorneys say the attack left Lay traumatized in her final weeks of life. She died soon after from what lawyers described as unrelated health issues, though they contend the incident caused a sharp decline in her mental health.

At the time, Lee was working as a nursing support technician and had volunteered to oversee Lay’s care, according to the complaint. Attorneys say he attempted to cover up the assault by cleaning her and removing the linens from her bed.

The lawsuit also accuses Grady of negligent hiring, training and supervision, as well as failing to provide adequate security for vulnerable patients.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart said Lay "deserved dignity, care, and protection—not the violation and trauma she endured in what should have been a place of healing."

What's next:

The case continues as Lee awaits his bond hearing.