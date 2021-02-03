Ex-deputy in Georgia arrested for relationship with inmate

article

A former sheriff’s deputy in Georgia is free on bond following his arrest for allegedly having sex with an inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville on Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault by a person of supervisory or disciplinary authority. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Maddox was sexually involved with an inmate while he was working in the jail in 2015.

Case files will be turned over to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution when the investigation is complete.

