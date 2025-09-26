Ex-church elder accused of $200K theft in LaGrange, police say

article

The Brief LaGrange police searching for ex-church elder accused of $200K theft Suspect also charged with taking $6K from customer while at local business Public urged to call Detective Ligon or text Tip411 with information



LaGrange police are searching for Howard Lester, a former elder at Broad Street Church of Christ, who is wanted on felony theft charges tied to more than $200,000 allegedly taken from a church business account.

What we know:

Investigators said Lester is also wanted in a separate felony theft case accusing him of depriving a customer of more than $6,000 while employed at Floors on Commerce in LaGrange. Authorities released case number 2025-09200075 in connection with the investigation.

What you can do:

Police asked anyone who knows Lester’s whereabouts to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Tip411 by texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411.

Officials emphasized that charges are allegations and that Lester is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.