Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman found in Covington lake

A Loganville man is in custody charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Travis Abbot, 54, was arrested at a home on Broadnax Mill Road in Walton County on Monday.

What we know:

Authorities say the arrest happened after a week-long investigation into a homicide in Covington.

On March 3, deputies were called to a possible drowning in a lake near Georgia Highway 212. Investigators say they quickly realized that 54-year-old Collette Sease's death was a homicide.

Abbott was Sease's ex-boyfriend. He now faces charges of murder and concealing a death.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Ezell Brown extends his sincere gratitude to Sheriff Keith Brooks, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case. He also extends his gratitude to the men and women of the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division for their dedication and commitment to solving this case and bringing justice to the victim’s family," the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

What's next:

Abbot remains in custody at the Walton County Detention Center and will be transferred at the Newton County Detention Center at a later date.