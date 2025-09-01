Expand / Collapse search

Ex-boyfriend fatally shot in Campbellton Road fight

By Joyce Lupiani
September 1, 2025
Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a fatal shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 2400 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta  at the Blue Harmony apartment complex.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, an argument broke out between a "former boyfriend" and "current boyfriend."

The current boyfriend is suspected of shooting and killing the former boyfrend.

Now, police are searching for the former boyfirned.

What we don't know:

Neither the names of the victim or shooter have been released. 

This is a dveloping story. Check back for updates. 

