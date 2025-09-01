Ex-boyfriend fatally shot in Campbellton Road fight
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a fatal shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 2400 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta at the Blue Harmony apartment complex.
What we know:
According to Atlanta police, an argument broke out between a "former boyfriend" and "current boyfriend."
The current boyfriend is suspected of shooting and killing the former boyfrend.
Now, police are searching for the former boyfirned.
What we don't know:
Neither the names of the victim or shooter have been released.
This is a dveloping story. Check back for updates.