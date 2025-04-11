Everything old is new again at Cobb Antique Mall

The Brief Cobb Antique Mall is hosting a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event comes after a makeover for the 46,000-square-foot mall, which features more than a hundred vendors. Cobb Antique Mall is located at 2800 Canton Road in Marietta.



One of metro Atlanta’s most popular antique malls is hosting a big celebration this weekend, and we can describe the party in five words: Elvis is in the building!

Cobb Antique Mall is hosting its grand reopening celebration on Saturday, April 12th, welcoming in guests to check out the shopping destination’s new look and do a little treasure-hunting in the process! The event comes after a makeover for the 46,000-square-foot mall, which features more than a hundred vendors and a truly jaw-dropping selection of antiques, collectibles, and vintage goods. From vintage vinyl to folk art, sports cards to Depression glass, rare coins to fine china, if you collect it, there’s likely a vendor inside that has it.

Owner Tracey Weber says she and her sisters bought Cobb Antique Mall back in 2010, and relocated the business to Marietta’s Piedmont Village in 2018. Along with attracting antique-hunters from around the world, Weber says the mall has also become a popular destination for set decorators working in Georgia’s film industry.

Saturday’s big celebration (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) is set to include a day-long sidewalk sale, up to 50% off deals at various booths, and — best of all — live performances by an Elvis Tribute Artist beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through the afternoon!

Cobb Antique Mall is located at 2800 Canton Road, and its regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting, click here. And to get a look at the absolutely incredible inventory inside, click the video player in this article!