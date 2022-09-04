‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat

article

A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.

Deputies say they acted quickly on the tips and contacted the author who posted the following message on the social media platform:

"When I come back to school I'm shooting whole school and ____ let me know if you wanna go with me everybody gonna die glock 19 drum mag 50 round y'all done (peace emoji, skull emoji) First nigga I wanna gat is ____."

Deputies say the underage individual admitted to posting the message.

When they searched the minor's home, deputies claim to have found several toy guns inside the adolescent’s bedroom. Investigators also seized the juvenile’s cell phone.

Sheriff Vent Crawford said, "I commend the individuals who acted so quickly by notifying us of this school threat. The Hardee County Sheriff's Office takes these types of posts seriously and will hold those individuals accountable for posting threats and disrupting our schools. Finally, I commend our deputies for responding so quickly and taking measures to ensure our students and teachers are safe when they return to school on Tuesday after this Labor Day holiday."

The juvenile has been charged with intimidation-sending written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

HCSO does not believe there is a viable threat to any Hardee County public school.