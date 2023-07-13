Event selling art for Planned Pethood at Distillery of Modern Art

article

Distillery of Modern Art and SPS Productions are partnering to host Art for a Good Paws.

The event is meant for art and animal lovers to view and purchase art pieces, while enjoying snacks and summer cocktails. A portion of the money earned will go to Planned Pethood of Georgia, a nonprofit that provides programs and affordable services for pets and pet care-takers.

The event will take place July 16 from 1 to 5 p.m at the Distillery of Modern Art.

The event is free and visitors of all ages are welcome.