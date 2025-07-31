Standoff in Cobb County: Suspect barricades inside home after shooting at officers

The Brief A suspect remains barricaded inside a home on Eugenia Place after firing at officers during a drug-related raid by the MCS Drug Task Force. The Cobb County Police SWAT team is leading efforts to resolve the standoff, with at least one person believed to be inside the home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is expected to join the case due to the involvement of an officer discharging a weapon.



A suspect remains barricaded inside a home on Eugenia Place in Cobb County after allegedly firing at law enforcement officers during a drug-related raid involving the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna (MCS) Drug Task Force.

Eugenia Place warrant being served

What we know:

The warrant was being served at a home along Eugenia Place, off Austell Powder Springs Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers approached a residence to execute a search warrant when someone inside fired at them.

A member of the MCS Task Force returned fire, according to law enforcement officials.

That officer is not affiliated with the Cobb County Police Department but is part of the task force.

Law enforcement officials surround the scene of an officer-involved shooting and SWAT standoff along Eugenia Place off Austell Powder Springs Road in Cobb County on July 31, 2025. (FOX 5)

Authorities say the Cobb County Police SWAT team is now leading efforts to resolve the standoff.

Officials believe at least one person remains inside the home.

Others who were present during the initial raid have been secured, according to police.

What they're saying:

"At this point in time, we do not know if the suspect inside has been struck," said Officer Wilson, public information officer for the Cobb County Police Department. "But we can confirm that no officers were injured in this incident."

Due to the joint nature of the MCS Task Force, determining which agency fired a weapon can be complicated. "This is a little confusing because it is an MCS incident," Wilson said. "There are multiple different agencies represented within this task force."

What we don't know:

Further details, including the agency of the officer who fired and the identity of the suspect, have not yet been released.

Police have not confirmed whether any nearby homes were evacuated or advised to shelter in place, citing the ongoing nature of the SWAT operation.

The timeline for resolution remains unclear.

What is the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force?

Dig deeper:

The incident involves the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Task Force, a multi-agency unit made up of officers from across Cobb County, including those from Marietta, Smyrna, and other local departments. While the task force operates under the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, its members are deputized from various jurisdictions within the county.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is expected to join the case, as is standard protocol whenever an officer discharges a weapon.