Escaped Kentucky inmate arrested in Henry County, deputies say

article

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday deputies arrested an inmate who escaped from a Lousiville, Kentucky, jail.

Police in Louisville gave the sheriff's office information that Terrell Q. Gray was hiding at a home in the Herny County area after he escaped from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on July 9.

Police said Henry County Sheriff Office SWAT Team assisted by the Georgia State Patrol arrested Gray.

Gray was initially incarcerated for his involvement in a drive-by shooting. Kentucky investigators said shots fired from Gray’s car struck the car of an undercover officer. Kentucky police said Gray was located but later fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase. Gray was arrested on multiple charges. The weapons are believed to have been used during the shooting or recovered at the time of the arrest.

In Georgia, deputies said Gray faces charges of various charges pertaining to evading police and possession of a firearm by a felon.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.