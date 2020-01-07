Escaped inmate recaptured after chase in Monroe County

A wild chase ends in an arrest and an escaped inmate back behind bars.

It all started early Tuesday morning when a Monroe County deputy tried to pull over a speeding car on Interstate 75.

Authorities said that pursuit continued all the way to the Forsyth County line, where the driver pulled into a Walmart parking lot and ran into the woods.

A quick search ended with the arrest of Talawrence Vickers.

While booking Vickers, deputies learned he was an escapee from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He was serving a ten-year sentence for robbery.