Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida.

Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder.

FOX 13 Tampa reports a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol spotted Moret walking along I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday morning.

After running a wants and warrants check, the trooper discovered Moret was wanted for escaping and arrested him without incident.

The escaped inmate is now in the Charlotte County Jail awaiting extradition.

Georgia Department of Corrections records say Moret is serving time for murder and armed robbery dating back to the 1970s.

The inmate was reported to have tried to escape twice before in 1976 and 1985.

