Calhoun man missing after dropping off father at Atlanta's airport

article

He was supposed to drop of his father at Atlanta’s airport and come home. Instead, Ernest Harold Hill’s car was towed and he has not been seen since Saturday.

The 53-year-old Calhoun man arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to drop his father off for a flight to Arkansas. But he hasn’t been seen since.

The car Hill was driving was towed from airport property the same day as his disappearance.

It was not immediately clear if Hill’s father made it to his destination.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office released a missing person’s poster with a photo of Hill on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call SFC Azar at 706-879-5469 or the Gordon County 911 Center at 706-629-0911.