Endangered 12-year-old possibly in Georgia, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies out of Florida are asking for help locating 12-year-old Gemma Martin, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on March 4.

Gemma was believed to have been in the Anhinga Trl. area of New Port Richey wearing a soccer uniform during the time of her disappearance.

The attorney representing Gemma's father said the mother may have fled to Georgia with her daughter.

Authorities described Gemma as a female, 5 ft. tall, weighing around 87 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

