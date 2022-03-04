Endangered 12-year-old possibly in Georgia, deputies say
article
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies out of Florida are asking for help locating 12-year-old Gemma Martin, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on March 4.
Gemma was believed to have been in the Anhinga Trl. area of New Port Richey wearing a soccer uniform during the time of her disappearance.
The attorney representing Gemma's father said the mother may have fled to Georgia with her daughter.
Authorities described Gemma as a female, 5 ft. tall, weighing around 87 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.
