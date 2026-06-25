Enclosed hotel pool turned into chaos after toxic bear spray deployment

The Brief Cobb County police are searching for a woman who allegedly deployed bear spray at an indoor hotel pool area during a dispute. Authorities identified the suspect as Porsha Liddell, who faces multiple felony counts including cruelty to children. At least 15 people were affected by the painful chemical irritant, including eight children who required medical attention.



A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after police say she sprayed a large group of adults and children with bear spray inside a Cobb County hotel pool area.

Hotel pool argument escalates

What we know:

An altercation broke out among guests at the Embassy Suites on Akers Mill Road before a woman unleashed a canister of bear spray. The chemical irritant filled the enclosed indoor pool area, leaving victims crying, struggling to breathe and suffering from extreme pain.

Emergency responders triaged at least 15 people at the scene, including eight children and a 61-year-old woman. Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Porsha Liddell of Mississippi, who ran from the hotel before officers arrived.

Suspect faces felony charges

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, the officer described seeing children running up, crying, and that they obviously had issues with this bear spray," Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson said. Wilson noted that using that level of force was completely unjustified, making the exposure extremely painful, especially for the young children.

A local worker, Trez Morrow, called the attack ridiculous and suggested that people need to talk through disputes instead of escalating situations. Morrow added that people should leave chemical sprays at home because hotel arguments are not that important.

Search for Mississippi woman

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the initial confrontation between the guests at the pool. Police do not know if Liddell is still hiding in Georgia or if she immediately traveled back to her home state.

Active warrants issued

What's next:

Authorities issued warrants for Liddell charging her with eight counts of first-degree cruelty to children. She also faces five counts of battery and 13 counts of reckless conduct as police continue to trace her whereabouts.