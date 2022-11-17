EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says

An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed.

Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres.

Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.

Officials said a tractor-trailer pulling a tanker was traveling in the opposite direction and yielded to the ambulance by "abruptly applying the brakes and coming to a stop."

Officials said a Ford Mustang following the tractor-trailer swerved into the center turn lane, colliding head-on with the ambulance. The Mustang rotated and hit a Dodge Ram behind it.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time, but the driver died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. The driver of the Mustang was flown to the same hospital in critical condition. The passenger in the ambulance and driver of the Ram had minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, Central EMS described Ayres as a longtime EMT-intermediate, who celebrated her 12 anniversary with the company on Nov. 9.

She is survived by her husband and two adult daughters.

"Gina is described by her colleagues as a caring, compassionate and dedicated EMS professional who wanted nothing more than to serve her community," the post said. "She had a huge personality, and words cannot describe how strong, passionate and loving she was. Gina also had a heart for children and the less fortunate, volunteering at local schools and sitting with patients in nursing homes."

Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending while the investigation continues.