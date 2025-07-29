Ex-employee accused of stealing over $90K from Georgia resort, GBI says

article

A Hamilton woman is facing charges after officials accused her of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the popular Georgia resort where she worked.

Authorities say the former employee at Pine Mountain's Callaway Resort and Gardens is charged with theft by taking for the crime.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they were asked by the Pine Mountain Police Department in February 2022, to investigate a suspected theft at the Callaway Resort and Gardens.

Investigators say 42-year-old employee Jessica Steele misappropriated over $90,000 in funds from the resort while working there between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2022.

On July 14, Steele turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

She has since been released on bond.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888 or 1-800-597-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.