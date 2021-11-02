Emory University nurse charged with sexually assaulting 2 patients

article

Emory University police have charged a nurse at Emory University Hospital Midtown with sexually assaulting two of his patients.

According to the criminal warrant, 32-year-old Nikhil Narasappa was arrested Monday.

In the warrant, Narasappa allegedly assaulted two patients while they were being treated at the facility on the 500 block of Peachtree Street.

Officials accuse the nurse of touching the women's privates with his finger without their consent.

The documents state that one woman told officers that the assault happened on the night of Oct. 13. The other stated she was assaulted Monday morning.

Narasappa is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

