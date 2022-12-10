Emory Healthcare responds to 'disrespectful' TikTok about maternity patients

article

Emory Healthcare called a viral TikTok featuring several Emory University Hospital Midtown nurses "unprofessional" and said it was "disrespectful" to maternity patients.

The health system said in a statement it took "appropriate actions" against the "former employees" after an investigation.

The healthcare system said the video did not represent Emory's views on patient- and family-centered care.

"Emory Healthcare is committed to providing empathetic, high-quality care to our community, and our patients come first," the statement said, in part.

In the video, multiple nurses shared their "icks," a trend on TikTok where people share things that bother them. It was about 52 seconds long.

The @hanhinton account, where the video was originally posted, had only one public video on Saturday, but the video has been reposted onto several other accounts.

Although the original video was deleted, other TikTok users posted reactions to it.