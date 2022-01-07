Emory police are searching for a mentally disabled man

article

Emory Police are searching for a 57-year-old man who has been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Raynell Matthew Smart was last seen at Emory Hospital around 12:40 p.m. on January 6.

Smart is described as an African American male standing 5 ft. and 11 in. tall, with brown eyes, and a thin build with black and gray hair. Police also said Smart has a scar on his left cheek.

Prior to his disappearance, Smart was seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Smart's whereabouts should contact the Emory Police Department at 404-727-6111.

