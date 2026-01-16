Incident at Emory Point near CDC in Atlanta prompted by person ‘acting suspiciously’

The Brief Police responded to Emory Point near the CDC in Atlanta on Friday afternoon. However, officials confirmed there is no active shooter. SKYFOX 5 footage showed multiple officers on the scene, including several positioned on a building rooftop. Emory University, which initially issued an emergency alert, has since issued an all-clear.



Emory University Atlanta Campus has given an all clear after sending an emergency alert which prompted a police response on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Emory Police Department (EPD) issued the all-clear notification at 2:39 p.m. after officers determined there was no imminent threat to the public.

The investigation began earlier in the day when the CDC Security Operations Center notified EPD of an unidentified individual acting suspiciously on the roof of the CVS building.

The report triggered an immediate search of the area, with Emory officers joined by the Atlanta Police Department. During the height of the investigation, officials issued a community alert at 1:05 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area entirely.

Several police officers responded to Emory Point across from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along Clifton Road in Atlanta.

According to DeKalb County officials, there was not an "active shooter" in the area, but they did not provide an explanation as to why police were in the area.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the location and spotted several police officers and police officers on the roof of one of the buildings.

While the immediate scene has been cleared, the Emory Police Department stated that "this incident remains an active police investigation." No further details regarding the individual's identity or motives have been released.

The backstory:

The same location is where an active shooter opened fire in August 2025, killing a police officer and terrifying hundreds of CDC employees and parents of children who were trapped inside a daycare center during the hours-long incident.

The shooter in that incident fired hundreds of shots at the CDC, which is located across the street from Emory Point.



Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police officers respond to a reported disturbance at the Emory Point complex in Atlanta, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Questions remain regarding the specific nature of the disturbance that drew a heavy law enforcement presence to Emory Point on Friday. Authorities have not commented on whether the security protocols used during the afternoon were specifically influenced by the fatal shooting that occurred at the same location in August 2025.

Preliminary information was provided by DeKalb Fire and Rescue.




