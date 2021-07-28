Armed patient leads to heavy police activity at Emory Decatur Hospital

DeKalb County police have confirmed that officers are working on a situation near Emory Decatur Hospital Wednesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the incident involved an armed patient in a locked room in the hospital's emergency department.

Officers with the Decatur police, DeKalb County police, and hospital security services were able to peacefully resolve the situation.

While details about the investigation are limited, officials have confirmed that was not an active shooter situation.

FOX 5 cameras caught a heavy police presence with bomb squad units and SWAT units nearby the hospital.

A witness said she was turned away when she tried to get into the hospital.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident and the public is safe.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.