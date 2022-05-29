Person struck, killed by train approaching East Point MARTA station

A person was struck and killed by a train approaching a MARTA station in East Point on Sunday morning.

A MARTA spokesperson said it happened at around 6:30 a.m. on a northbound track. The person has not been identified.

The incident halted rail service and a bus bridge is in effect.

A tweet from MARTA on Sunday morning said all trains traveling north to East Point will stop at College Park and trains moving south will stop at Lakewood.

Buses will transport passengers from College Park to Lakewood.

Advertisement

MARTA did not estimate when the station would re-open.