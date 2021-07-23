Emergency repairs after sinkhole forms along I-285 off-ramp at Cobb Parkway

article

Emergency repairs had to be made at a busy Cobb County intersection after a sinkhole opened up under a portion of the roadway.

Crews worked through the rain to repair the giant hole that opened up under the turn lanes onto southbound Cobb Parkway from the Interstate 285 northbound off-ramp.

Three lanes were blocked off for several hours while crews made repairs.

(Georgia Department of Transportation)

Officials say repairs could take all weekend.

(Georgia Department of Transportation)

Rainfall in the area has been about twice as high as the 30-year average the past three months, which may have been a factor in causing the sinkhole.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.