Teen missing after trying to swim across Chattahoochee River, officials say

article

Authorities said 10 people jumped into the Chattahoochee River at a park in Roswell trying to swim across. Two did not make it to the other side.

Authorities said a 17-year-old is still missing after attempting to swim across the river to a popular jumping-off rock.

Cobb County Fire officials said one person was rescued on a rock in the middle of the river and teams are still searching for the second swimmer.

Authorities are searching near Azalea Park in Roswell.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said wardens responded close to 4 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw Roswell firetrucks and other emergency personnel from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Emergency Services and National Park Service assisting with the recovery.

Cobb County Emergency Services conducted the search by boat while waiting for a Georgia DNR boat equipped with sonar to arrive, officials said.

A spokesperson with Cobb County Fire Rescue said the water is about three times faster than normal.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts