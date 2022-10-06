Issues with 911 calls in northeast Georgia resolved

Issues plaguing some Verizon customers in northeast Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina trying to connect using 911 this week appears to be resolved.

Verizon says customers in Stephens County and others states had delays connecting to a 911 operator.

The company says even with those issues, all customers eventually got connected to an operator.

Stephens County's 911 director issued an alert Wednesday for Verizon customers to call the non-emergency number.

The issue has reportedly since been resolved.

Emergency managers say it is always good to have residents keep phone numbers to local law enforcement and fire departments in case of 911 outages.