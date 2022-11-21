Dozens displaced in fire at DeKalb County apartment building

DeKalb County fire crews are battling a major blaze at an apartment building early Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 4:40 a.m. Monday at the Ellis Apartments on the 1500 block of Post Oak Drive off of Brocket Road in Clarkston, Georgia.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene saw multiple fire crews from both Clarkston Fire and DeKalb County Fire Rescue on the scene fighting as large plumes of smoke erupted into the sky.

Residents huddled outside covered in blankets watching the deployed crews attack the blaze.

Officials say crews arriving at the scene found flames and smoke coming through the roof.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, but the flames displaced around 20 to 25 people. The Red Cross is responding to help the families.

Crews were able to save half the units and have remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is believed to be still under investigation.