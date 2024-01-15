DeKalb County firefighter injured battling blaze at home

article

A DeKalb County firefighter is recovering after battling a blaze in Ellenwood early Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Ridge Top Trail.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames shooting out of the two-story building's roof.

While firefighters were able to get the fire under control, officials believe the home is a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was inside the building when the fire started.

Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment. They are expected to recover.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the blaze.