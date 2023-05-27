Fire tears through Ellenwood family's home

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A fire at a house along Yolanda Trail left an Ellenwood family homeless on May 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

An Ellenwood family was left homeless after a fire gutted their home Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a home along Yolanda Trail off Bouldercrest Road.

A section of the home was charred on the outside. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to vent the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.