Georgia man convicted in Pennsylvania conspiracy, extortion

An Ellenwood man has learned his sentence for his alleged role in an extortion scheme in Pennsylvania.

Richard W. Long, 50, allegedly helped a group of individuals who used cell phones while at a Georgia prison to falsely present themselves as sheriff's deputies with arrest warrants.

The co-conspirators would convince the victims that, in order to avoid arrest, they would need to pay cash bonds by meeting Long in a parking lot in Pittsburgh.

Three victims paid a total of approximately $39,750, according to the court.

The judge sentenced Long to two years in prison for conspiring and traveling interstate to commit extortion.

It's not clear how many co-conspirators were involved, how they have been charged or whether the victims will get their money back.