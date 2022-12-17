Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage.

The funeral for 77-year-old Ellen Bowles is Sunday at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in northwest Atlanta. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. and it will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Bowles died Dec. 10 after police said she tried to stop 23-year-old Antonio Brown from stealing her car.

Ellen Bowles and her son, Michael Bowles. (Credit: Michael Bowles) (Supplied)

Days later, police arrested Brown and charged him with her murder, as well as aggravated assault. Police named him as a suspect in a robbery at a nearby liquor store, which happened the same day as the murder.