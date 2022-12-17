Expand / Collapse search

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station

Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage.

The funeral for 77-year-old Ellen Bowles is Sunday at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in northwest Atlanta. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. and it will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Bowles died Dec. 10 after police said she tried to stop 23-year-old Antonio Brown from stealing her car. 

Ellen Bowles and her son, Michael Bowles. (Credit: Michael Bowles) (Supplied)

Days later, police arrested Brown and charged him with her murder, as well as aggravated assault. Police named him as a suspect in a robbery at a nearby liquor store, which happened the same day as the murder. 